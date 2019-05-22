Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

TheGivingMachine opens GivingLottery to UK charities

Posted by on 22 May 2019 in News
0 Comments
TheGivingMachine opens GivingLottery to UK charities

TheGivingMachine has opened up the GivingLottery to UK charities.

The GivingLottery is a weekly lottery that enables good causes to raise funds for no cost.

To participate, charities fill in an online form and Giving Lottery will set them up with their own lottery page that they can customise with their own branding. The Giving Lottery also provides bespoke leaflets, posters, Facebook links, tips, and guides.

 

 

The charity then promotes the lottery, selling tickets at a pound each. Each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000. Charities keep 40% of every ticket sold on their page with funds sent direct to their account every month.

Draws take place every Saturday night with results posted on the Giving Lottery website, Facebook and Twitter, and winners are advised directly. Participating charities also receive fortnightly email updates, and can login and view ticket and supporter data in real time.

In total, 60% of ticket sales go to good causes: 40% to the charity that sold the tickets, and 20% to a fund supporting all good causes in the UK.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />