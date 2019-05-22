TheGivingMachine opens GivingLottery to UK charities

TheGivingMachine has opened up the GivingLottery to UK charities.

The GivingLottery is a weekly lottery that enables good causes to raise funds for no cost.

To participate, charities fill in an online form and Giving Lottery will set them up with their own lottery page that they can customise with their own branding. The Giving Lottery also provides bespoke leaflets, posters, Facebook links, tips, and guides.

We are delighted to announce that our GivingLottery is now open for UK based good causes to register. Register your cause today! https://t.co/hZY3ETqC4F #Play4Change #Charity pic.twitter.com/egGJsDTiQ6 — TheGivingMachine (@GivingMachineUK) May 16, 2019

The charity then promotes the lottery, selling tickets at a pound each. Each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000. Charities keep 40% of every ticket sold on their page with funds sent direct to their account every month.

Draws take place every Saturday night with results posted on the Giving Lottery website, Facebook and Twitter, and winners are advised directly. Participating charities also receive fortnightly email updates, and can login and view ticket and supporter data in real time.

In total, 60% of ticket sales go to good causes: 40% to the charity that sold the tickets, and 20% to a fund supporting all good causes in the UK.