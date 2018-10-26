Your Hospice Lottery players raise £1 million for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

The Your Hospice Lottery has now raised £1 million for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Players pay £1 a week to participate, with £1,008,886.00 raised as of 19 October. The money all goes towards funding the Hospice’s care and support, which is provided free of charge to people living with a life-limiting illness in Cambridgeshire.

The milestone reaching draw, was the 385th since Arthur Rank Hospice launched its weekly lottery with Your Hospice Lottery on 27 May 2011.

More than 8,000 numbers are now played each week in support of the charity. Since the beginning of the year, the grand total raised has been climbing by around £4,000 a week.

Lynn Morgan, CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice, said:

“It’s been wonderful to know that we have a steady income from the lottery and this helps us with planning our services. We also like the fact that the administration costs are still going to hospice care, because Your Hospice Lottery is administrated by St Helena’s Hospice in Colchester. It would be our dream to expand the number of people playing, as this would have a very direct impact on our care: we could for example use such funds to recruit another nurse for Hospice at Home. Just £1 a week is a contribution many people can commit to and what better way to spend a £1?”

Alex Howe, Head of Lottery at Your Hospice Lottery, added: