Shortlist unveiled for National Fundraising Awards 2019

Action for Children, British Heart Foundation, Greenpeace UK and CLIC Sargent are among the charities shortlisted for their fundraising activity in this year’s National Fundraising Awards.

The annual National Fundraising Awards recognise the best examples of excellent fundraising from charities, agencies and individual fundraisers across a range of categories, with five entries shortlisted for each category.

Shortlisted for the Fundraising Charity of the Year Award are CLIC Sargent, Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust Charity, Sumatran Orangutan Society, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and YoungMinds.

There are also a number of new awards this year, including Fundraising Campaign of the Year, and the #ChangeCollective category, which rewards an individual or organisation that has championed equality, diversity and inclusion in their fundraising or within their fundraising workforce.

Chair of the judging panel, Howard Lake, said:

“Our judging panel received an amazing standard of entries this year. With such strong candidates, it was as challenging as ever asking the judging panel to come up with the top five entries in order for each category results in some strong debates, yet several judges told me just how much they enjoyed the experience. Thank you to every inspirational fundraisers who entered this year and the judges for all the time they gave to examine each entry and to test each of them against the criteria to find the winners.”

The shortlist in full:

Rising Star

Dom Smith, Restless Development

Helen Maguire, Claygate Recreation Ground Trust

Josanne Richardson, CLIC Sargent

Kealey Chapman, Maggie’s

Kila Redfearn, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Regional Campaign of the Year

British Heart Foundation

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Maggie’s

North of England Zoological Society

Prostate Cancer UK

Charity-Business Partnership of the Year

Bounce Back Foundation and Landsec

CLIC Sargent and Morrison’s

CPSL Mind and Jagex

Girlguiding and Google

Missing People and Deliveroo

Young Fundraiser of the Year

Anna Hadley, British Heart Foundation

Daisy Pearson, DEBRA

Emma Powell, The Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, Demelza Hospice, CLIC Sargent

Hattie Woodhouse, Restless Development

Jack Thompson, CLIC Sargent

The #ChangeCollective Award

Action for Children

ActionAid UK

Greenpeace UK

The Prince’s Trust

Royal Mencap Society

Legacy Campaign of the Year

British Heart Foundation

Macmillan Cancer Support

NSPCC

Save the Children

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Action for Children

British Heart Foundation

Greenpeace UK

Pancreatic Cancer UK

War Child UK

Fundraising Charity of the Year

CLIC Sargent

Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust Charity

Sumatran Orangutan Society

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

YoungMinds

Fundraising Event of the Year

JDRF

Macmillan Cancer Support

The Brain Tumour Charity

The Grand Appeal

Tommy’s

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year

Friends of the Earth

Crisis

Scope

St Catherine’s Hospice

WaterAid

Innovation in Fundraising

Greenpeace UK

Mind

ShelterBox

The Movember Foundation

War Child UK

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Charity Checkout

Donorfy

Givergy

Platypus Digital

Prospecting for Gold

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

Emma Hill, Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity

Gibraltar Local Committee for Cancer Research UK, Cancer Research UK

Lisa Stephenson, Maggie Keswick Jencks Cancer Caring Centres Trust

Olivia Warham and Ellie Warham, Cancer Research UK

Tracey Arthur, Above & Beyond

Supporter Experience

Anthony Nolan, the Events and Community Fundraising Programme

Greenpeace UK, Head of Face to Face Supporter Recruitment

Mines Advisory Group, MAG’s Annual Supporter Engagement Thankathon

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, “Because of You” Direct Mail campaign 2018

Royal Mencap Society, Marathon Stewardship Journey

The winning fundraisers, charities and organisations will be announced at the National Fundraising Awards on Monday 1 July 2019 at The Brewery, London.