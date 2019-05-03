Shortlist unveiled for National Fundraising Awards 2019

Action for Children, British Heart Foundation, Greenpeace UK and CLIC Sargent are among the charities shortlisted for their fundraising activity in this year’s National Fundraising Awards.
The annual National Fundraising Awards recognise the best examples of excellent fundraising from charities, agencies and individual fundraisers across a range of categories, with five entries shortlisted for each category.
Shortlisted for the Fundraising Charity of the Year Award are CLIC Sargent, Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust Charity, Sumatran Orangutan Society, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and YoungMinds.
There are also a number of new awards this year, including Fundraising Campaign of the Year, and the #ChangeCollective category, which rewards an individual or organisation that has championed equality, diversity and inclusion in their fundraising or within their fundraising workforce.
Chair of the judging panel, Howard Lake, said:
“Our judging panel received an amazing standard of entries this year. With such strong candidates, it was as challenging as ever asking the judging panel to come up with the top five entries in order for each category results in some strong debates, yet several judges told me just how much they enjoyed the experience. Thank you to every inspirational fundraisers who entered this year and the judges for all the time they gave to examine each entry and to test each of them against the criteria to find the winners.”
The shortlist in full:
Rising Star
- Dom Smith, Restless Development
- Helen Maguire, Claygate Recreation Ground Trust
- Josanne Richardson, CLIC Sargent
- Kealey Chapman, Maggie’s
- Kila Redfearn, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Regional Campaign of the Year
- British Heart Foundation
- Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice
- Maggie’s
- North of England Zoological Society
- Prostate Cancer UK
Charity-Business Partnership of the Year
- Bounce Back Foundation and Landsec
- CLIC Sargent and Morrison’s
- CPSL Mind and Jagex
- Girlguiding and Google
- Missing People and Deliveroo
Young Fundraiser of the Year
- Anna Hadley, British Heart Foundation
- Daisy Pearson, DEBRA
- Emma Powell, The Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, Demelza Hospice, CLIC Sargent
- Hattie Woodhouse, Restless Development
- Jack Thompson, CLIC Sargent
The #ChangeCollective Award
- Action for Children
- ActionAid UK
- Greenpeace UK
- The Prince’s Trust
- Royal Mencap Society
Legacy Campaign of the Year
- British Heart Foundation
- Macmillan Cancer Support
- NSPCC
- Save the Children
- The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Fundraising Campaign of the Year
- Action for Children
- British Heart Foundation
- Greenpeace UK
- Pancreatic Cancer UK
- War Child UK
Fundraising Charity of the Year
- CLIC Sargent
- Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust Charity
- Sumatran Orangutan Society
- The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
- YoungMinds
Fundraising Event of the Year
- JDRF
- Macmillan Cancer Support
- The Brain Tumour Charity
- The Grand Appeal
- Tommy’s
Individual Giving Campaign of the Year
- Friends of the Earth
- Crisis
- Scope
- St Catherine’s Hospice
- WaterAid
Innovation in Fundraising
- Greenpeace UK
- Mind
- ShelterBox
- The Movember Foundation
- War Child UK
Most Committed Company to the Sector
- Charity Checkout
- Donorfy
- Givergy
- Platypus Digital
- Prospecting for Gold
Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year
- Emma Hill, Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity
- Gibraltar Local Committee for Cancer Research UK, Cancer Research UK
- Lisa Stephenson, Maggie Keswick Jencks Cancer Caring Centres Trust
- Olivia Warham and Ellie Warham, Cancer Research UK
- Tracey Arthur, Above & Beyond
Supporter Experience
- Anthony Nolan, the Events and Community Fundraising Programme
- Greenpeace UK, Head of Face to Face Supporter Recruitment
- Mines Advisory Group, MAG’s Annual Supporter Engagement Thankathon
- National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, “Because of You” Direct Mail campaign 2018
- Royal Mencap Society, Marathon Stewardship Journey
The winning fundraisers, charities and organisations will be announced at the National Fundraising Awards on Monday 1 July 2019 at The Brewery, London.
