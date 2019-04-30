RSM 2000 creates two plugins to integrate ecommerce services with WordPress

Charities and small business clients of payment services company RSM 2000 now have the option of integrating its services with a WordPress-based website.

The company has created two plugins that are designed to simplify integration of its ecommerce card payment gateway (CPWeb) with websites built on WordPress.

Plugins for sites with and without WooCommerce

The first of RSM 2000’s plugins works with the WooCommerce plugin system and the second is a native WordPress plugin that works in WordPress sites without WooCommerce.

Previously, charities and businesses that used RSM 2000’s CPWeb system to process credit and debit card payments had to develop their own plugin, if they wanted it to work on a WordPress site. The new plugin simplifies the integration.

RSM 2000 anticipates that this will reduce the costs of developing websites for their clients, particularly smaller charities for whom WordPress offers a valuable platform for their site.

WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress. It is designed for online merchants to help them to easily convert their WordPress website into different types of store, service or retail experience, managing stock, bookings, customer service and experience.

RSM 2000’s CPWeb WordPress and WooCommerce plugins sit alongside a range of existing and new plugins that are available to integrate CPWeb with popular web hosting systems such as WordPress and Drupal.