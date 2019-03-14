Finalists for Charity Film Awards 2019 announced

Fifty charities and community interest companies (CICs) have been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s Charity Film Awards, which recognise the UK’s best charity films.

Hundreds of charities and CICs entered this year’s Awards, with the finalists representing 50 organisations of all sizes, covering health awareness, medical research, sports, children and young people, environmental issues, animals, education, arts and culture and international NGOs.

The films include documentary The Living Thames, featuring Sir David Attenborough, and a discussion about mental health featuring HRH The Duke of Cambridge, called CALM: #BestManProject Goes Royal, while Mary Berry and Rio Ferdinand share their personal experiences of bereavement in #One More Minute, and James Purefoy tackles gender inequality in Touchline Tactics.

There are 10 categories: £0-10,000, £10,001 – £100,000, £100,001 – £500,000, £500,001 – £5,000,000, £5,000,001 – £50,000,000, £50,000,000+, as well as Long form under £5m, Long form over £5m, People’s Choice Award, and the overall winner category: Charity Film of the Year.

The full list of finalists and each video can be viewed on the Awards website. They also include Woodlands School Charitable Trust and Senior Citizen Liaison Team Charity in the £0-10,000 category, Dravet Syndrome UK and FRANK Water in the £100,001 – £500,000 category, and ActionAid UK and Alzheimer’s Society in the £50,000,000+ category.

50,000 members of the public voted for their favourite charity films to create the shortlist. From this, the panel of judges including David Eades, Journalist & Newsreader, BBC, Philip Collins, Journalist & Speechwriter, The Times, UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake, and Georgina Lewis, Head of Marketing the FA have chosen the finalists.

Voting has reopened online so that members of the public can cast their vote for The People’s Choice Award.

The winners will be announced at the Charity Film Awards 2019 Ceremony on Friday 26 April at etc.venues in London.