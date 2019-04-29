Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Richard Taylor joins Tony Elischer Foundation trustee board

Richard Taylor has been appointed to the trustee board of the and takes up his role this month.

Richard has worked in the charity sector for over 20 years in fundraising, marketing and communication leadership roles. He was a member of the executive board at Cancer Research UK for 12 years and for the past three years at Macmillan Cancer Support.

He also served as Chair of the Institute of Fundraising.

He recently embarked on a new career as an executive coach and works with many of the top UK charities to help individuals thrive and excel in their demanding roles.
 

Tony Elischer Foundation mentees around a table

Tony Elischer Foundation mentees

Richard has been a mentor with the foundation since early 2018 and now joins the four who founded the charity in 2017.

Sue Morgan, Director of Tony Elischer Foundation said: “Richard… has already been a hugely influential mentor on our programme and we are now very grateful that his expertise will be shared for the wider benefit of all the amazing fundraisers who we support in our quest to develop the next generation of fundraising leaders.”
Richard Taylor added: “I have seen the power and effectiveness of and coaching on many people over many years. I have personally enjoyed its impact having benefitted from spending time with some of the very best mentors in the industry – Tony being one of them.”

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

