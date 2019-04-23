Charity sector appointment news round up

A new CEO for Dogs Trust, and a Director of Executive Search for BTA are among the recent appointments in the charity sector. Read on for more recruitment news in our latest round up.

Two new patrons for The Reader

National charity, The Reader, has welcomed two new advocates to its family of patrons. BAFTA-nominated actor, Claire Skinner (centre), and parkrun founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, are both active supporters of the charity’s mission to bring about a Reading Revolution so that everyone can experience and enjoy great literature. The new patrons join a list of high profile figures from the world of arts and culture who are already ambassadors for The Reader, including Frank Cottrell Boyce, Blake Morrison, Maxine Peake, Lemn Sissay and Jeanette Winterson.

BTA appoints Director of Executive Search

One-stop shop for charity recruitment and consultancy BTA is teaming up with Scottish recruiter Peter Caithness. Caithness is joining BTA in a senior position as its new Director of Executive Search. This key role will be operational and strategic, utilising his skills as a recruiter in both the voluntary and public sectors while supporting the ongoing growth and development of BTA.

New Trustee for Teens Unite

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer for Tesco, has been appointed as Chair Trustee for Teens Unite. As Chair, Bellini will govern a board of seven trustees and will work closely alongside Teens Unite’s CEO and Senior Management Team to deliver the long-term vision of the charity. She is a Senior Executive with experience in Marketing and Communication across many different markets and FMCG Categories, and joined Tesco two years ago as Chief Customer Officer. She joins the Trustee Board during a period of significant growth for Teens Unite. The charity has launched a capital appeal to open The House of Teens Unite: the first retreat on UK mainland for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

British Liver Trust announces new CEO

The British Liver Trust has announced Pamela Healy OBE as its new Chief Executive. Healy comes with a wealth of experience in the third sector across leadership, marketing and fundraising. Before joining the British Liver Trust, she was CEO of Breast Cancer Haven, and prior to that, she was Director of Communications for Trafalgar 200 (international celebration of the Bicentennial anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in 2005) where she was awarded an OBE for ‘inspiring leadership and professionalism’.

Movember CEO to join Dogs Trust as its next CEO

Dogs Trust has announced a new Chief Executive, following the death of their former CEO, Adrian Burder, in October. Owen Sharp, CEO of the Movember Foundation, will join the charity in July. The Movember Foundation is a global charity that seeks to improve men’s health. Prior to that Sharp was CEO at Prostate Cancer UK and Deputy Chief Executive at Victim Support.

Giveacar appoints new Manager

Giveacar has appointed Janis Furneaux as its new General Manager. Before Giveacar Furneux founded and ran her own fashion label. Starting as a market stall, it grew into an online brand with international stockists. At Giveacar, she intends to use this same drive and promotional skill set to develop the Giveacar scheme and make it a household name.