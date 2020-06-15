Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Film competition offers chance to win share of £8,000

Posted by on 15 June 2020 in News
Messaging Be Momentful has launched a film offering entrants the chance to win a share of £8,000.

Entrants have to show what it means to send and receive a moment from the Be Momentful app, and can use any medium they like.

Films must run for more than 30 seconds and less than three minutes, and must include using the Be Momentful app. Be Momentful is particularly looking for that moment of connection between sender and receiver.

 

 

Stories can be about friends, family, work colleagues or a loved one, capturing that moment of connectivity between two people who are apart.

There is a £8,000 prize pool, including a grand prix of £5,000.

Tim Bleszynski from at 1616 Media, which owns Be Momentful, said:

“The beauty of today’s smartphone driven world is that anyone can make a film with ease and upload it and share online. Every day we see filmed moments, animations with toys and drawings… our society is driven by people-filmed content and so in this time of lockdown we wanted to give everyone the chance to win a special prize just for doing what they do on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok… it’s just that this time they’ll have a chance to win a share of £8,000.”

More information is on the competition site and the deadline for entries is 30 June.

 

