Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Promo clothing up for grabs with Scimitar Sports competition

Posted by on 18 May 2017 in News
0 Comments
scimitar sports
Promo clothing up for grabs with Scimitar Sports competition

Scimitar Sports has launched a that will see one charity win £2,018 towards their next sportswear and item order.

Scimitar Sports, which supplies custom sportswear to the charity and event sector, launched the competition at the London Marathon Expo and charities have until 31st July to enter.

Any UK charity can enter, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced by 31st August. Entry is via an online form on the Scimitar Sports website.

Adam Church-Millward, marketing manager for Scimitar Sports, said:

“Having worked with hundreds of charities for a number of years, Scimitar are keen to give something back to the community, The money will go towards a Scimitar order of your choice – from sportswear, promotional material and clothing. We encourage charities from across the UK to put their name in to the hat by filling out the form.”

 

485 total views, 485 views today

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!