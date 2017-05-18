Promo clothing up for grabs with Scimitar Sports competition

Scimitar Sports has launched a competition that will see one charity win £2,018 towards their next sportswear and promotional item order.

Scimitar Sports, which supplies custom sportswear to the charity and event sector, launched the competition at the London Marathon Expo and charities have until 31st July to enter.

Any UK charity can enter, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced by 31st August. Entry is via an online form on the Scimitar Sports website.

Adam Church-Millward, marketing manager for Scimitar Sports, said:

“Having worked with hundreds of charities for a number of years, Scimitar are keen to give something back to the community, The money will go towards a Scimitar order of your choice – from sportswear, promotional material and clothing. We encourage charities from across the UK to put their name in to the hat by filling out the form.”

