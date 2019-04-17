JustGiving to be exclusive fundraising partner for 2020 Brighton Marathon Weekend

JustGiving will once again provide the fundraising platform for next year’s Brighton Marathon Weekend, after the contract went to Virgin Money Giving in 2018.

The Brighton Marathon Weekend launched in 2010 and consists of a series of events including a full marathon, children’s run, a 10km race and a cycling event. This year’s event, which took place last weekend, is aiming to raise in excess of £6 million, with 18,000 participants with over 150,000 spectators supporting their family and friends. Entry for the 2020 event opens this week.

JustGiving previously worked with the event between 2012 and 2017.

The announcement follows JustGiving’s recent changes to its fee model, which has seen it drop its platform fees for charities, giving users the option to give a voluntary donation to cover the cost of running the platform instead.

Commenting, Keith Williams, General Manager and Head of UK at JustGiving said:

“It’s fantastic news that Brighton Marathon have returned to JustGiving and chosen us as their preferred fundraising partner. We’re thrilled to be working with the Grounded Events team again and helping their participants to raise even more money for great causes in 2020 and beyond. “Brighton Marathon is known for being a destination event creating life changing experiences for people and making a big “for good” impact in the world whilst doing it, which makes this partnership even more aligned in combined missions. Brighton Marathon was also my first ever full marathon in 2011, so working together again as partners makes this very special indeed.”

Tom Naylor, Director of Brighton Marathon Weekend said: