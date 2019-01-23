Princess Alice Hospice festive fun run campaign wins JustGiving Award

Princess Alice Hospice has beaten 170 other charities to win the JustGiving 2018 Christmas Campaign award.

The prize includes a £4,000 bespoke landing page for a future campaign, plus a one-off £500 donation to the charity.

The charity won for its Santa Fun Run. The campaign was praised for its artwork, and for the way it created a sense of community around the event. It also featured live updates with Princess Alice Hospice integrating parts of JustGiving on its dedicated Santa Fun Run microsite by adding in widgets such as the fundraising total/target bar, and the JustGiving leaderboard.

A number of the 1,300 or so runners used JustGiving to handle their sponsorship, with 1,464 supporters pledging money via the page. The top fundraiser was pledged £2815, while one runner raised nearly 20 times their original target. Overall, the JustGiving pages helped raise £38,993 towards the overall target of £60,000, with other runners giving via direct donations and their own sponsorship arrangements.

Hospice Marketing Officer Cengiz Mehmet (pictured), who led on the Santa Fun Run campaign, said:

”I think the real power of the campaign came alive when people on their fundraising pages talked about why they were taking part in the fun run and who they were running in memory of; it created a sense of community around the run. “We also used the JustGiving campaign page on social media and email, to encourage people to continue fundraising during and after the campaign.”

Keith Williams, General Manager, UK & Ireland at JustGiving, said:

“We were impressed by their ability to foster a sense of community amongst the supporters and participants of the Santa Run, and the stunning campaign imagery used to showcase and celebrate their cause.”

Mehmet will next be creating the landing page for the Hospice’s Pyjama Day – PJ Push – the upcoming fundraising event to support the hospice’s Care Through The Night campaign.