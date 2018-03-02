Institute of Fundraising & Fundraising Regulator publish bite-size GDPR guidance

The Institute of Fundraising and the Fundraising Regulator have published joint guidance on the GDPR.

The guidance is based on the questions that charities have asked. It gives an overview of GDPR for charities and fundraisers, looks at different fundraising methods, and identifies ways in which personal data is likely to be used in each case. The material also signposts to more detailed guidance from key sources to fully equip fundraisers ahead of 25 May.

The six-part series can be downloaded from the IoF’s site and the topics are as follows:

GDPR and charitable fundraising – an introduction

Spotlight on fundraising

Spotlight on community fundraising

Spotlight on corporate fundraising

Spotlight on legacies

Spotlight on Trusts

The guidance is designed specifically for fundraisers and those in smaller organisations, and focuses on practical application of the law to real life scenarios. It will be available for free and is supported by regulators and membership bodies across the UK: the Charity Commission, NCVO and WCVA; the Charity Commission Northern Ireland and NICVA; and the Scottish Independent Fundraising Panel.

Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy and External Affairs, Institute of Fundraising, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to work with the Fundraising Regulator and ICO to produce these new resources. It’s essential that fundraisers get GDPR right. We know that fundraisers have had questions over how the law will apply in practice and hope that these new guidance pieces help to demystify GDPR and enable fundraisers to plan their work to give supporters the best experience of fundraising.”

Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy at the Fundraising Regulator, said: