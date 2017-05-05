GDPR guide and training for charities now available from Institute of Fundraising

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) has published a guide to help charity fundraisers understand the implications and requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This is supported by a series of ‘Be GDPR Ready’ training courses which will be held across the UK in the summer.

The guide, GDPR: the essentials for fundraising organisations, has been published in partnership with law firm Bircham Dyson Bell. It is designed to help charities understand the coming changes in data protection law and support them to be ready for the introduction of the GDPR. The law, introduced a year ago in the UK, will come into full force in 12 months time.

The guide is intended to be relevant to charities of all sizes. It has been written for anyone with an interest in fundraising including individual fundraisers, charity CEOs, or trustees.

It covers key questions, many of which have been raised by IoF members over recent months, and which have been debated at various events and conferences.

These include what is going to be different about the new rules that are coming in; the main changes charity fundraisers need to be aware of; how these will impact on how and when supporters can be contacted; and the practical things charities should be doing now to prepare.

GDPR: 25 May 2018

GDPR will come into effect in the UK on 25 May 2018 replacing the current Data Protection Act and introducing new and different requirements for all sectors and organisations.

Charities, alongside any private sector organisations, businesses, or public bodies, will have to follow these legal requirements when processing individuals’ personal data.

Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy & Research at the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“We have put this short guide together to help fundraisers answer the really key questions they’ve got about how they can contact their supporters. We know that all fundraisers and charities want to get this right to be sure that they’re meeting their legal requirements as well as giving their donors a great experience of supporting that cause. GDPR is coming, and with just over a year left to get ready it’s vital that charities are aware of what changes are coming and have policies and processes in place to be ready.”

Free download

The Institute of Fundraising’s guide to GDPR: The Essentials for Fundraising Organisations, in partnership with Bircham Dyson Bell is available as a free download.

You can find out and book for the ‘Be GDPR Ready’ training courses.

