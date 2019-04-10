Charities can apply now to take part in 2019 ICAP Charity Day

This year’s ICAP Charity Day will take place on 10 December 2019, and charities can apply now to be involved.

Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on one day each year donated to a variety of different causes. 18 ICAP offices were involved in 2018 and 120 different charitable organisations benefitted.

Last year, to support the charities on the day, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, attended alongside a host of celebrity ambassadors and patrons, including actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (pictured), model Suki Waterhouse and TV personality Keith Lemon in London. High profile supporters including actors Michael Douglas and Forest Whitaker joined employees to raise money in New York.

£4.5 million was raised in 2018, and the company hopes that this year’s event will increase the total raised since the first Charity Day in 1993 to more than £150 million.

ICAP is part of interdealer broker TP ICAP Group. Its Charity Day looks to support charitable causes focusing on social mobility, with an emphasis on education and training; assisting disadvantaged children and families; health and disability; and environment and animal welfare.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:

“Our company-wide CSR strategy ‘A Voice For All’ focuses on charitable initiatives that give people a break in life, whatever their background and wherever they are from. Within this, ICAP Charity Day is a very important date in our calendar and we are looking forward to supporting many more worthwhile causes in 2019.”

Charities can apply to be involved in this year’s ICAP Charity Day through the ICAP Charity Day website.

Main image: Chiwetel Ejiofor at last year’s event.