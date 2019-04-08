10 events raising funds & benefitting good causes

Here is a round up of 10 events raising funds for good causes around the UK over the next few months, including Barnardo’s Big Toddle, and the Hackney Half.

Barnardo’s Big Toddle

The Barnardo’s Big Toddle is back for 2019 after raising £231,512 last year. Big Toddle Week returns with an animal theme from 24-30 June. Parents, carers and nurseries are encouraged to hold their very own Big Toddles to help raise money for Barnardo’s; this could involve a community Big Toddle, one for families and friends or one organised by nurseries or primary schools. The charity’s public Big Toddle at Dudley Zoo also returns on 11 June, where families can really embrace the animal-theme and enjoy a toddle around the zoo.

We are excited to announce Action for Children are the National Charity Partner for the biggest event in women's golf – The Solheim Cup 2019! Riana Jones from our Scotland Committee was joined by @scotgov ministers yesterday to announce the partnership. https://t.co/otYBHOq9UY pic.twitter.com/C4FM1peuoI — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) March 22, 2019

Action for Children & The Solheim Cup 2019

Action for Children and Perthshire Women’s Aid are this year’s Official Charity Partners of The 2019 Solheim Cup. The charities will benefit from in excess of £30,000 worth of inventory for The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles from 9-15 September as well as a host of other promotional and fundraising activities.

THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN! Last Thursday, Stephen Oxlade, our Branch Chairman, attended the 100 day countdown until the National Armed Forces Day Event in Salisbury – where SSAFA is the main charity partner. @SSAFA @ArmedForcesDay @wiltscouncil pic.twitter.com/nvQrKx5gNA — ssafawiltshire (@SsafaWiltshire) March 25, 2019

Armed Forces Day and SSAFA

Armed Forces Day takes place in Salisbury on Saturday 29 June, following Armed Forces Week, which begins on Monday 24 June. SSAFA is encouraging people to join in with one of its Big Brew Up events up and down the country alongside its regular fundraising events, or on 2 June, the Armed Forces Day Hike – a family friendly event with three separate routes: a relaxing seven mile trek, a 13 mile half-marathon route and a full 26 mile marathon hike for the adventurous.

We're delighted to announce @InspireSuffolk are returning as the official charity partner for the @IpswichTwilight 10k race this summer: https://t.co/tdMfRL3EYn #runipswich pic.twitter.com/05k0YwQ6hX — Ipswich Building Soc (@IpswichBuildSoc) March 25, 2019

Ipwich Building Society Twilight 10k run & Ipswich Inspire

Inspire Suffolk has been chosen as the official charity partner for this year’s Ipswich Building Society Twilight 10k Race on Friday 26 July, which is being held for the fifth consecutive year in association with Ipswich Building Society, Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, and Suffolk County Council. This year the 10k race sold out in a record 26 days.

It's #CharityTuesday – we're excited to welcome @StCHospice back as Official Charity Partner for 2019! St Catherine's Hospice provides expert hospice care and is there for people in West Sussex and East Surrey when life comes full circle. Read more: https://t.co/ykQZtIHTcP pic.twitter.com/p4hGuUMXWd — Run Gatwick (@rungatwick) March 26, 2019

Run Gatwick & charities

British Airways Run Gatwick has four charity partners this year: Flying Start, RSPCA – for its South Godstone Animal Centre, Crawley Open House, and St Catherine’s Hospice, which serves West Sussex and East Surrey. Following its inaugural event last year with over 4,000 runners, British Airways Run Gatwick Half Marathon is back on Sunday 12 May with a Half Marathon, 5k Race & Family Run.

Skiworld & Snow-Camp

Snow-Camp has partnered with Skiworld for an end of season ski challenge that will see the entire Skiworld resort staff teams across France, Austria and Switzerland attempt to ski and snowboard 16,000km to raise £16,000 for the charity this month. There will be a total of 317 overseas staff participating across 15 ski resorts. The set mileage of 16,000 kilometres and fundraising amount of £16,000 are based on the distance between Skiworld’s top Canadian resort in Whistler and their resorts in the Alps. Each participant’s mileage will be tracked using a GPS app, submitted as one resort team. The winning team will be judged based on how many kilometres they accomplished and on how much money they raise for Snow-Camp.

#HackneyHalf Marathon returns on Sunday 19th May and we want YOU to join our team of over 100 runners raising £70,000 for your local hospice! https://t.co/Yueqqt62go pic.twitter.com/6WJl5NBET1 — St Joseph's Hospice (@StJoHospice) April 2, 2019

Hackney Half

Virgin Sport has announced its charity partners for the Hackney Half marathon 2019, which takes place on 19 May, and includes lead partner Cancer Research UK as well as nine other national and local charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Children with Cancer UK, and Macmillan.

Our charity @MADLcharity will be official event partner of the @HumberHalf_M for the next 2 years. It's a great opportunity to help raise lots of money for good causes. It's on June 30th – sign up here: https://t.co/q7FcP6bA23 #10YearsofMADL #NisaMiles #CharityTuesday pic.twitter.com/T1eMZkOBZN — Nisa Retail (@NisaRetail) March 26, 2019

Humber Bridge Half Marathon & Nisa MADL

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally is supporting the Humber Bridge Half Marathon for two years as the official event partner. The event takes place on 30 June this year, and this is the 20th anniversary. The event covers Hessle and Barton, in addition to the 2,400 meters across the bridge, with views across the Humber. The partnership with Making a Difference Locally (MADL) will see investment for the next two years in ensuring the runners’ experience at the event continues to be improved whilst helping to raise money for good causes.

Gameloft & CARE

Gameloft and CARE are launching a new campaign with influencers Annie LeBlanc, Bobby Duke Arts, and The LaBrant Fam and in partnership with Gameloft’s Dragon Mania Legends game. The global campaign aims to raise awareness and donations to support CARE’s work against poverty. Called “Stronger Together”, 100% of the event revenue will go to CARE with an objective to reach at least $50,000. From 8 April to 18 April, players will have the opportunity to train their dragons to enter the fight against poverty within Dragon Mania Legends. To support this event, each influencer has customised their unique dragon, and players will be able to vote for their favourite whilst donating to CARE, and ultimately unlock the winning dragon. There are also two more exclusive CARE dragons to win by climbing the leaderboards.

Darkness into Light

Annual walking event Darkness Into Light has relaunched its website for the ten year anniversary of the global walk against suicide, and is using events fundraising platform Funraisin.co for the second year running. Organised by Irish charity Pieta House, Darkness Into Light hosted 200,000 participants at walks in 150 locations in 2018. For 2019, this has increased to 200 locations in more than 20 countries with participant numbers also expected to grow. For venues outside Ireland and Northern Ireland Pieta House have partnered with local charities, which will be part beneficiaries of funds raised locally. Darkness Into Light is expected to transact more than €6m in total.