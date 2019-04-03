Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IoF Diversity Access Fund opens for applications

Fundraisers are invited to apply to the ’s Diversity Access Fund, which is now open for applications for support to attend Fundraising Convention 2019.

The Diversity Access Fund will award free passes to Fundraising Convention 2019, and individuals can apply for either a one-day or a full three-day pass, with travel and accommodation costs included when needed. It is open to both members and non-members of the Institute of Fundraising.

The IoF is encouraging BAME (anyone who self-identifies as Black, Asian or from a Minority Ethnic background), LGBT+ (anyone who self-identifies under the LGBT+ umbrella) and disabled fundraisers to apply by 13 May 2019.

Last year the IoF awarded bursaries to 23 people who would have otherwise been unable to attend the Convention.  This year it aims to award 50 bursaries covering travel, accommodation and attendance costs.

Applications must be submitted to Accessfund@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk before 5.00 pm on 13 May.

