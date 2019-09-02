Applications open for Fundraising Convention 2020 speakers

The Institute of Fundraising is seeking speakers for next year’s Fundraising Convention, with a deadline of 11 October to submit session ideas.

Next year will mark the 30th year of the event, and the IoF is looking for submissions from seasoned speakers and trainers as well as those who want to speak for the first time. As well as proposals from people working at not-for-profit organisations, including the arts and education sectors, it also wants to hear from those working outside of the sector and overseas.

2020’s sessions will be split into the following tracks:

The Practical Fundraiser – a suite of sessions focusing on fundraising technique and application across the whole fundraising mix from mass fundraising to high value, from local to national approaches. Sessions will provide delegates with tools, techniques and means to hone their craft and will be split into three sub-categories, covering mass engagement, philanthropy and partnerships, and legacies. Our Supporters’ World – With a focus on supporter insight, this track will hear directly from supporters on their perspectives of the world they are living in, the experiences they expect, their perception of charities and some of the key areas that impact the sector from regulation to Brexit, from supporter experience to data management. The Future of Fundraising – This track will look at the role innovation plays in safeguarding charitable organisations for the future and how innovation is critical for survival. Strategy – This track will explore key approaches to strategy, strategy development, evaluation and the key strategic questions and challenges that organisations are facing into. The emerging trend of engagement and bringing together the world of fundraising and communications will also form a core element. Personal Development – This track will focus on career journeys, personal development, skill development and building confidence to equip delegates to grow into the leaders of the future and identify the careers that lie ahead within the world of fundraising. Leadership and Fundraising Culture – This track looks at the key issues affecting and challenging leaders in the sector and those who are on the journey to leadership, including the key cultural challenges leaders and organisations are addressing and how boards and stakeholders are key in helping shape this for the future. Beyond the Sector – This track will bring speakers from the corporate and social enterprise worlds, from the legislative and local authority worlds to share lessons and ideas of how these sectors are responding to the demands of the modern world.

Session proposals can be submitted here.