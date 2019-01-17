Community foundation seeks feedback on its grantmaking

The Community Foundation for Ireland is seeking organisations’ views on its grant giving.

Every year the Foundation runs a grants survey of organisations who have applied for a grant throughout the year.

Both successful and unsuccessful applicants for grant funding from the Foundation are invited to give feedback. In the survey, applicants are asked to rank the most difficult areas to secure grant support and whether grants sizes are appropriate for certain types of work.

In 2017 the Foundation made grants of €6.5 million, including grants from its own endowment, donor advised funds and corporates.

Award for best impact image

Additionally a grant of €500 is available to the grantee organisation that submits the best picture that demonstrates the impact of their grant. Grantees from 2018 are asked to send in a picture (or video) and a short synopsis of the grant they received, the activity that took place and the impact the grant had on the organisation, community and beneficiaries.

The Community Foundation for Ireland will share these impact stories on their social media channels and website. Pictures and synopsis of projects should be sent to Hazel Hill on hhill@foundation.ie by 1 February 2019.