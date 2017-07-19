Ireland community foundation giving continues to grow

The Community Foundation for Ireland increased its grant giving last year to €5.7 million, up from €5 million the year before, according to its latest accounts.

The Foundation has over 70 Donor Advised Funds, an increase of eight on the year before. The Donor Advised Funds represent grant giving from a wide range of corporate sources and individuals.

Examples of Donor Advised Funds include:

• The Horizon Fund which provided grants of €410,000 to social welfare, developing world and cultural charities for projects and general support.

• The Kellogg Ireland Breakfast Club Fund which provided grants of €2000 to schools.

• SAP provided over €1 million for social welfare causes in Ireland and overseas, including two grants of over €200,000.

• The Xilinx Community Fund gave nearly €100,000 to health and education charities

During 2016 the Foundation also administered a special fund to mark the 1916 celebrations.

In addition to donor advised funds, the Foundation provided grants from its own endowment of over €1 million to older people, social welfare charities and youth causes .

The Community Foundation for Ireland’s endowment now stands at €41 million, slightly up on the year before.

