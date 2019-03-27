Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

New energy company pledges to give share of business to charities

Posted by on 27 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
New energy company pledges to give share of business to charities

A new domestic gas and electricity company has launched today (27 March), with the pledge of giving a share of its business to charities.

Home Energy pledges to give to charity and save its customers money. According to the company, its customers will effectively be donating 20% of the company plus approximately 1.5% of its annual income to their chosen causes while they heat and light their homes.

It aims to deliver this in the following way: people who switch to Home Energy via its website can nominate a charity to receive the cash value of shares in the business when it floats on the stock market in around 2025. Based on a conservative flotation valuation of £100 million, it says this could create a £20 million windfall for worthy causes. Until this time, the charitable shares will be held in a trust.

Home Energy will also make annual donations of approximately 1.5% of its income to its customers’ nominated charities from the start, which it believes could see annual donations exceeding £2.5 million in five years’ time based on a conservative forecast of turnover.

 

 

The new energy firm has identified five charitable areas which customers can choose to receive the value of 20% of its shares, each of which has personal meaning for the company’s founders: hospices, neurodegenerative diseases, Alzheimer’s and dementia, cancer, and animal welfare. Alternatively, customers can nominate a specific charity of their choice.

To encourage new customers, as an introductory offer the company is also giving a 5% rebate on the first 5,000’s first year’s bills.

Home Energy is also in discussions with a number of organisations — including two national cancer charities — about partnerships to help grow the business and the funds that will go to the good causes.

Kevin Stoker, Founder & CEO of Home Energy (pictured), said:

“We’re determined to set an example of how companies and charities can work together — creating new ways for ethically-minded people to give to good causes, simply by being a customer. We’re breaking the mould of how businesses can harness customer action for social good.”

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />