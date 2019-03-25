Nominations sought for IoF Fellows

The Institute of Fundraising has put out its annual call for nominations for Fellows.

The Fellowship of the Institute of Fundraising (IoF) is for fundraisers with a track record of commitment to the Institute and the fundraising profession. Fellows are recognised for their substantial contribution to fundraising above and beyond their day job. In particular, Fellowship of the Institute acknowledges the commitment given by fundraisers and fundraising leaders to help develop and promote fundraising as a profession. As individuals, Fellows offer advice, guidance and support to trustees, staff and IoF members.

In order to be nominated, the nominee must have made a significant voluntary contribution to the Institute of Fundraising and have demonstrated leadership and development of the fundraising profession. Nominees must also be members of the Institute of Fundraising, and the IoF is keen to increase the diversity of its Fellowship.

Current Trustees of the Institute and members of the IoF Nominations & Elections Committee, which recommends Fellowship to the Board of Trustees, are excluded from the process.

All nominations must be received at the Institute of Fundraising’s offices by midday on 12 April and will be considered by the Nominations & Elections Committee who will then make their recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Successful Fellows will be announced at the AGM on 1 July 2019.