IoF launches movement to improve sector equality, diversity & inclusivity

The Institute of Fundraising has launched a movement calling for fundraisers and their allies to work together to make fundraising a more equal, diverse and inclusive profession.

Launched yesterday (19 November), the Change Collective has been inspired by conversations the IoF has been having over the last nine months and with the support of an expert advisory panel on equality, diversity and inclusion, chaired by Sufina Ahmad.

These conversations have highlighted an under-representation of BAME, LGBT+ and disabled people and men throughout the profession, with unequal progression for women fundraisers. The IoF is launching the Change Collective to help change that.

The guiding objectives and activities of the movement are set out in a new ‘Manifesto for Change’, developed by the expert panel and adopted by the IoF Board of Trustees. It is an evidence blueprint for a ten year strategy for change to be led by the IoF. A full strategy is to be designed from this outlining the full detail of the IoF’s future work to tackle equality, diversity and inclusion in the fundraising community.

The manifesto is based on a theory of change model that outlines what enablers and activities are needed for fundraising professionals to work together to redefine the sector’s identity, starting the conversations and programmes that end the challenges holding minorities back.

There are resources available on the IoF’s site, and people can also sign up to the movement there.

The Change Collective is asking fundraising charities to complete a survey which will help the IoF set a benchmark of the diversity of the profession, and inform the development of its ten-year equality, diversity, and inclusivity strategy.

Sufina Ahmad, Chair of the expert panel on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, said

“I am delighted to have worked with the Panel to develop this Manifesto, committing the IoF and its members to improve the diversity and inclusiveness of the fundraising profession. I believe that it is important that the fundraising community comes together to be part of the solution in a proactive way. I strongly encourage those in fundraising and the charity sector more widely to read the manifesto and join the Change Collective.”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the IoF, said