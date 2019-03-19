Allchurches Trust gave record £16.9 million in grants in 2018

Allchurches Trust gave a record £16.9 million in grants in 2018, to churches, charities and schools throughout the UK and Ireland.

More than 1,100 good causes benefited from funding from Allchurches Trust, provided through its ownership of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

Some 41% of grants were given an uplift based on a deprivation scale factor to help those in areas of greatest need, £730,000 was given to churches and cathedrals to adapt their buildings for community use and £2.2 million went out in grants to protect and preserve listed buildings.

The record total included a grant of more than half a million pounds to enable the national expansion of the Archbishop of York Youth Trust’s Young Leaders Award. It supported young people in the North West to complete 58,986 hours of volunteering in 2018 and has reached 76,000 young people in more than 600 primary and secondary schools.

A partnership with Cloudesley provided funding to churches in Islington to go green and save money on their energy bills, while a £115,000 Allchurches’ grant is helping the Salvation Army to transform Beatles’ landmark, Strawberry Field, into a visitor attraction that will act as a training and work placement hub for people with learning disabilities.

In Gloucestershire, a £45,000 grant is helping PSALMS (Putting Sport alongside Local Ministries) support local churches to run sporting activities for young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds in rural areas, while Pierremont Methodist Church received funding to help it tackle food poverty in the local area, including the development of a training kitchen and community café.

Sir Philip Mawer, Allchurches Trust Chairman, said:

“We’re proud to support charities and churches of many different Christian denominations addressing homelessness, poverty and isolation, along with many other projects involved in social action. “At the heart of our grant-giving is helping those people and communities most in need. Thanks to the profits that Ecclesiastical Insurance Group provides, we’ve been able to give more than £110 million in grants over the past 10 years, supporting thousands of beneficiaries to change lives and communities for the better.”

Allchurches Trust does not have deadlines for receiving applications. Every application is reviewed by its Trustees and a decision given within three to six months.

The Trust also awarded its first grants under its new heritage programme in 2018 as part of its Strategic Grants Review – aimed at maximising the impact of its funding and broadening the scope of its giving – and launched a new website.