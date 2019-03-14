Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IoF launches Access Fund for this year’s Fundraising Convention

Posted by on 14 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
IoF launches Access Fund for this year’s Fundraising Convention

The Institute of Fundraising has launched a new appeal to raise £10,000 to fund bursaries for this July’s Fundraising Convention.

The funds are for its  Access Fund, launched last year to enable a more diverse range of fundraisers to attend the Convention.

The IoF is asking the fundraising community to donate to the fund online.

It will invite fundraisers who self-identify as BAME (Black, Asian or from a Minority Ethnic background), LGBT+, or disabled to apply from 2 April 2019. Successful applicants will receive bursaries for travel and accommodation costs as well as a ticket for one or more days at the event.

Last year, the IoF was able to award bursaries to 23 people who would have otherwise been unable to attend and contribute to Fundraising Convention.

 

 

Amanda Bringans, Chair of the IoF, said:

“Our community currently lacks the real diversity it needs to fulfil its potential to support the causes we all care about. This is not only unacceptable but means that we are missing out on so much talent.  That’s why we are asking for donations to support the Diversity Access Fund, an early step for us to achieve our ambition of a more equal, diverse and inclusive profession.

“We have already received many generous donations from the fundraising community and hope that with the support of fundraisers, organisations and partners within the sector, we can raise a further £10,000 so that more people from diverse backgrounds can attend Fundraising Convention.”

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />