IoF launches Access Fund for this year’s Fundraising Convention

The Institute of Fundraising has launched a new appeal to raise £10,000 to fund bursaries for this July’s Fundraising Convention.

The funds are for its Diversity Access Fund, launched last year to enable a more diverse range of fundraisers to attend the Convention.

The IoF is asking the fundraising community to donate to the fund online.

It will invite fundraisers who self-identify as BAME (Black, Asian or from a Minority Ethnic background), LGBT+, or disabled to apply from 2 April 2019. Successful applicants will receive bursaries for travel and accommodation costs as well as a ticket for one or more days at the event.

Last year, the IoF was able to award bursaries to 23 people who would have otherwise been unable to attend and contribute to Fundraising Convention.

The IoF's Diversity Access Fund is an important initiative to make fundraising a more equal, more diverse & more inclusive profession. We can’t achieve this change alone, please donate to help us make this happen. #ChangeCollective https://t.co/xTjKlyNhHQ pic.twitter.com/6JrXqk3WZX — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) March 14, 2019

Amanda Bringans, Chair of the IoF, said: