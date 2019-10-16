Bond launches apprenticeship scheme to increase diversity in UK international development sector

International development network Bond has announced an apprenticeship scheme programme aimed at increasing diversity in the international development sector.

Run in partnership with tech start-up WhiteHat, the programme will allow NGOs to run apprenticeships and will have a dual focus on increasing diversity across the charity sector at entry-level and by upskilling existing employees through access to training in newer areas such as data analysis and digital skills.

WhiteHat offers an alternative to university through apprenticeships, matching non-graduate talent to opportunities at some of the UK’s top companies, accompanied by job-relevant applied learning over the course of the apprenticeship.

From November 2019, Bond will be running cohorts for its member charities every quarter, for both entry-level staff and existing employees, starting with Data Analytics and Business Associate apprenticeships via the partnership with WhiteHat. These will then expand to include Digital Marketing, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Accounting and Software Engineering.

Stephanie Draper, CEO of Bond, said:

“Getting an entry level role at an NGO can be very competitive and historically this has meant they have gone to people with extensive higher education or one type of socio-economic background. Over time this has led to a lack of diversity across the sector so we’re delighted to be able to offer an alternative route into NGOs through apprenticeships. “WhiteHat specialises in finding diverse, high-potential young people and offers them a different path to a great career other than the traditional university route. This partnership will bring in a new generation of diverse talent to the NGO sector.”

Euan Blair, Co-founder and CEO of WhiteHat said: