WaterAid launches feel-good DRTV campaign to encourage support

WaterAid is taking a different approach with its latest DRTV campaign, with ads aimed at inspiring people to donate by showing them the positives of clean water, rather than the hardships of doing without.

Good Agency has created a collection of DRTV ads for WaterAid, aimed at making the public feel good as well as ready to support the charity. The first ad, First Drop, launched on 1st August, and is a celebration of clean water. It focuses on the joyous moment when six-year-old Gibou embraces the first drop of water from the tap that had only just been installed in his village by WaterAid. It was filmed in Foindu, in the Kenema District of Sierra Leone.

Charley Day, Fundraising Manager at WaterAid said:

“Reaching everyone, everywhere with clean water means inspiring a huge number of people to help. To do that, we wanted to break the pattern of traditional charity advertising and show the positivity of clean water, rather than the huge problems of living without.”

