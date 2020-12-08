National Lottery Community Fund reopens regular funding programmes

The National Lottery Community Fund has reopened applications for some of its regular funding programmes for England. These are:

National Lottery Awards for All

Reaching Communities

Partnerships

The aim of the programmes is to “support communities to thrive” by funding activities that:

Build strong relationships in and across communities.

Improve the places and spaces that matter to communities.

Help more people to reach their potential, by supporting them at the earliest possible stage.

According to The Community Fund, organisations can apply for funding to:

Continue to deliver activity – whether the community needs crisis response, recovery or business as usual activity.

Change and adapt, becoming more resilient to respond to new and future challenges.

These programmes were previously on hold while The Community Fund focused on providing emergency funding in response to the coronavirus crisis. The organisation has now announced that the short-term emergency phase of funding is coming to an end.

The Community Fund emphasised that it will continue to support people and communities that are most adversely impacted by the crisis. It said that it will be flexible and responsive to the needs of communities and the organisations supporting them.

Applications for all three programmes are accepted on an ongoing basis. Interested organisations should apply to The National Lottery Community Fund.

