Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Irish charity introduces digital collection boxes for Lent

Posted by on 12 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
Irish charity introduces digital collection boxes for Lent

Irish development charity Trócaire is piloting digital collection boxes in two locations during its annual Lenten collection this year.

The new digital donation boxes have been placed in fast food outlets in Dublin and Galway in response to a growing number of people preferring to pay using cards or phones rather than cash. The campaign is a partnership between Trócaire, fast food chain Supermac’s, The Smart Group and Plus.

 

Tap and donate box for Contactless giving box for Trócaire

Tap and donate box for Contactless giving box for Trócaire

 

Trócaire’s Director of Fundraising Gwen Dempsey told RTE news that the move is designed to future-proof the traditional countertop cash donation box.

“People are more often not carrying cash any more. More of us use our cards for shopping,” said Ms Dempsey. “Trócaire wants to give people the opportunity to use the same technology to be able to donate to their favourite charity.”

 

 

Supermac’s is expected to extend the contactless collecting boxes to all its 100 outlets.

Its CEO John McDonagh said the piloted scheme is happening in its restaurants because his family has a long association with the Trócaire.

“We have supported the charity for over 30 years. In that 30 years we have donated €500,000,” he said.

 

Contactless giving box for Trócaire

Contactless giving box for Trócaire

 

Figures from the Banking and Payments Federation show that contactless payments increased by 66% in 2018

QR codes on cardboard collecting boxes

Trocaire's cardboard collecting box for home and office use.

Trócaire’s cardboard collecting box for home and office use.

 

Trócaire combines mobile payments with its traditional cardboard collecting boxes by adding QR codes on them. The charity distributes one million cardboard donation boxes to schools, homes, parishes and businesses as part of its annual Lenten campaign.

Lent is an important fund raising period for Trócaire, bringing in €5-€6 million every year.

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />