Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Build My App 2019 offers to build a not-for-profit app for free

Posted by on 12 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
Build My App 2019 offers to build a not-for-profit app for free

London-based tech agency Studio Graphene is once again running its Build My competition, offering to build a not-for-profit free of charge.

Last year’s Build My App competition saw Studio Graphene develop the Signalong app to help teach people sign language for everyday objects.

This year the firm is inviting people to propose their not-for-profit app idea that will “help bring about positive social change”.

Applications will be judged on how well thought-out, simple and effective the proposition is, and their potential to deliver immediate and positive change. Studio Graphene will select one idea and build the app for free.

Applications are invited from the general public, entrepreneurs, startups or innovation teams from larger organisations. 
Entries to Build My App are open now and close on Friday 29th March. The winning idea will be announced on Friday 5th April.

 

2018’s winner

Last year’s Build My App competition received more than 50 entries. The winner was the charity Signalong, and in the three days of London Tech Week Studio Graphene built the charity an app, which enables people to take a photo of an object and then learn the sign language for that item.

Studio Graphene runs the Build My App initiative to show how organisations in the third sector can effectively harness the power of technology to improve the way they engage with wider civil society in a cost-effective manner. The company believes that affordable and accessible digital solutions can help organisations become more sustainable in the long-term.

Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Studio Graphene, said: “Tech is undoubtedly a force for good, enabling people to do things that were previously thought impossible. But we’re yet to see the full benefits that can be offered from tech in addressing social issues. 

“Build My App aims to change all this. Not only are we passionate about building an amazing not-for-profit app that can deliver positive social change, but we want to show individuals and organisations that brilliant tech products can be developed in a cost and time effective manner. We’re delighted with the response of the inaugural Build My App competition and are delighted to bring it back in 2019 – I look forward to seeing the ideas that are entered this time around!”

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />