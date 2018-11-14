donr announces text giving service following news of JustTextGiving’s upcoming closure

Mobile fundraising provider donr has launched a text giving service, which will enable people to donate up to £20.

The news follows recent JustGiving’s announcement that it is to close JustTextGiving on 31 March next year, after which time all text codes will be deactivated.

Charities will still be able to create JustTextGiving codes until 31 January, and they will remain active until 31 March. In a statement on its site, JustGiving said the decision had come as a result of changes in consumer behaviour and emerging mobile trends taking over from the use of this technology that means it is seeing a decline in use.

Introducing Better Text Giving from donr. Give more, more often. Now, your supporters can give

£20 via text, and make this a recurring donation – all initiated by a quick and simple instant signup. Find out more in our latest blog post 👇https://t.co/8czdWMJ8c8 — donr (@hello_donr) November 12, 2018

The new donr Better Text Giving is a self-serve service that lets charities choose their own ‘word-from-the-dictionary’ keywords, and will allow donations of up to £20. It also supports regular giving, enabling supporters to make a recurring payment, taken from their monthly phone bill. Charities can offer this by setting up a recurring donation keyword that supporters can text to sign up to donating on a regular basis. donr will charge 5% per donation made, which will be charged on the gross donation value, not including Gift Aid contributions.

Other text donation services available for UK charities include:

DONATE

DONATE has no joining, monthly or ongoing fees, and is run by The National Funding Scheme. It enables charities to select the keyword for their campaign, self-administer their campaigns through a secure portal, change their keywords and have Gift Aid collected. It provides a £5 and £10 text channel giving without any set-up or monthly charge, and others can be provided for a fee. DONATE™ does not charge for running the text donation service but charges transaction fees for each text donation made (4.5% for charities, 5% for non-charities).

InstaGiv

InstaGiv offers a range of mobile and digital fundraising solutions. Its single donations service enables charities to receive donations via text, selecting their preferred donation value and customising their message to supporters. Charities can also track donations online in real-time. It also offers fully automated regular giving via text, enabling donors to give monthly or weekly, with reminder texts sent automatically with inbuilt compliance. Gift Aid can also be collected. It charges £25 per month per keyword, and takes 5% of donations to cover donation administration.

Cymba

Cymba supports all types of mobile text giving including single donations and regular giving. Through its Connected platform, supporters can set up a regular payment through their mobile, as well as skip a payment should they wish to. Payments are debited from available funds on PAYG mobiles or will show on a contract phone’s monthly statement. Fees for charities are brief dependant but a basic single gift campaign can start from £350 per year plus VAT, with regular giving starting at £1,500 in year 1, reducing to £500 plus vat in year 2. Cymba charges 2% and 5% respectively to process a donation. Most charities choose a fixed donation amount but variable or consumer chosen amounts are also possible.

Vir2

RSM 2000 offers text donation services through its Vir2 service, including one-off text donation and regular text donation for charities. It has a tiered pricing structure based on the minimum number of keywords, and recently introduced a pricing tier of £15+VAT per month for one keyword with £50+VAT set up for new customer set up and £50+VAT for each campaign set up. Most customers pay £10/month for keywords with a minimum order of 3 keywords with no set up fees. It also offers sub-keywords for free to allow for tracking. Vir2 pays 100% of the donation.