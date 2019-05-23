New texting platform lets charities speak to supporters in real-time

Stratcom UK has launched a texting platform that leverages Peer-to-Peer (P2P) texting technology to enable charities to engage directly with their supporters in real-time.

Activate incorporates both real human conversation with pre-scripted Q&As, and works as a two-way interaction stream to communicate with a database of supporters in real-time, which Stratcom UK believes is the first offering of its kind in the UK.

For the past two years, Stratcom has been delivering similar P2P technology and experiences in North America for clients such as British Columbia Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and United Steelworkers (USW).

An early adopter of the service in the UK, the People’s Vote campaign used Activate to mobilise thousands of supporter to take action, get out to rallies and donate.

Patrick Heneghan from People’s Vote said:

“Activate has been a valuable tool in our campaign. We reached thousands of supporters within minutes and had an expert team at the ready to engage in conversation and drive action. We used Activate to recruit volunteers, get people out to events and raise significant funds. Brexit is a complex issue, and the landscape is changing daily, hourly even, which makes this fast response, mass reach and personalised communication channel a vital tool in our tool box.”

Stratcom UK’s Managing Director, Bethan Francis added: