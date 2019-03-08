Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

International Women’s Day 2019: the fundraising round up

With a huge amount of activity going on for International Women’s Day 2019, here’s our pick of some of the fundraising that has caught our eye.

 

Comedian Richard Herring is helping to raise funds for Refuge by answering anyone who asks when International Men’s Day is – which is 19 November by the way – and encouraging people to donate, with the aim of raising at least £100,000. By 2pm, over £70,000 had already been donated.

 

Camden Town Brewery is raising money for the Fawcett Society. It has teamed up with Camden Town Football Club to create a new kit for them featuring four inspirational women of Camden including Sylvia Plath and Dame Barbara Hepworth. The kit was created by the brewery’s design collaborator of the year, Bodil Jane. The limited edition shirts will be available from its Camden Brewery Bar later this month, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity and
this week at the bar, it is donating all beer profits to the charity too.

 

Creighton’s Chocolate has launched a chocolate bar full of crushed cookies and in a specially designed wrapper for International Women’s Day, with 50p from every bar sold going to Young Women’s Trust.

 

A number of bars and restaurants are joining in this International Women’s Day, including Nine Lives, which held a special event last night including a silent auction, while at Fam Bar in Marylebone, tonight will see female bar staff given the evening off to join in on a cocktail night, with all profits going to the charity Solace Women’s Aid, while male bartenders will run the show, and donate their wages in support of equal pay for women.

 

Womankind is asking people to fundraise for it today with anything from a bake sale to a pub quiz, and help it help women and girls stand up to violence and be heard.

 

Poppyscotland is also asking people to raise for it this International Women’s Day, as well as holding collections in a number of locations across the week.

 

And some more:

 

 

