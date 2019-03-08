International Women’s Day 2019: the fundraising round up

With a huge amount of activity going on for International Women’s Day 2019, here’s our pick of some of the fundraising that has caught our eye.

.@Herring1967 is creating a Twitter storm: almost £50,000 raised already, more than 3,000 donations and both Refuge and Richard Herring are trending! So exciting! Can we break the internet this #IWD2019? https://t.co/CaZ1mr0Kcn pic.twitter.com/QlRlKwfpmt — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) March 8, 2019

Comedian Richard Herring is helping to raise funds for Refuge by answering anyone who asks when International Men’s Day is – which is 19 November by the way – and encouraging people to donate, with the aim of raising at least £100,000. By 2pm, over £70,000 had already been donated.

Camden Town Brewery is raising money for the Fawcett Society. It has teamed up with Camden Town Football Club to create a new kit for them featuring four inspirational women of Camden including Sylvia Plath and Dame Barbara Hepworth. The kit was created by the brewery’s design collaborator of the year, Bodil Jane. The limited edition shirts will be available from its Camden Brewery Bar later this month, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity and

this week at the bar, it is donating all beer profits to the charity too.

Creighton’s Chocolate has launched a chocolate bar full of crushed cookies and in a specially designed wrapper for International Women’s Day, with 50p from every bar sold going to Young Women’s Trust.

Thanks #ninelivesbar for organising such an awesome event to fundraise for our work on FGM and child marriage, & thanks to @EveningStandard for covering the event (happening tomorrow night). Info here 👉https://t.co/wyTnKyn6ZI https://t.co/zxp4lREHXo #IWD2019 #EndFGM — FORWARD UK (@FORWARDUK) March 6, 2019

A number of bars and restaurants are joining in this International Women’s Day, including Nine Lives, which held a special event last night including a silent auction, while at Fam Bar in Marylebone, tonight will see female bar staff given the evening off to join in on a cocktail night, with all profits going to the charity Solace Women’s Aid, while male bartenders will run the show, and donate their wages in support of equal pay for women.

Ready for Womankind Worldwide coffee morning! Supporting @Woman_kind pic.twitter.com/vV98c3fSwT — Jayne Matthews (@JayneMatthews5) March 8, 2019

Womankind is asking people to fundraise for it today with anything from a bake sale to a pub quiz, and help it help women and girls stand up to violence and be heard.

Thank you to Methilhill Ladies Legion for their fantastic fundraising event on Saturday, raising £600 for Poppyscotland in support of our #InternationalWomensDay campaign. See how you can fundraise for us this #IWD2019 https://t.co/esRYXAzqcc pic.twitter.com/H36BUGLWdV — Poppyscotland (@poppyscotland) March 4, 2019

Poppyscotland is also asking people to raise for it this International Women’s Day, as well as holding collections in a number of locations across the week.

And some more:

Today’s the day!! We can’t wait to see you all very soon for our #InternationalWomensDay lunch at @Ramside_Hall It’s going to be a great day and we’re hoping to raise lots of money for charity @oasiscomhousing #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/r8KPLUxjlr — WISH North East (@wishnortheast) March 8, 2019

Don't forget our Criminology Ambassadors are celebrating #IWD2019 with a cake sale and raffle to raise money for @WomenCentreCK Join them in Reception or the Dining Area #Charity #Fridaytreat pic.twitter.com/e5v8S722W3 — HNC Official (@huddnewcoll) March 8, 2019

@BBCWomansHour So delighted that the wonderful Jenni Murray @whjm features in the music video for #twentyfirstcenturywomansong Pre-order the song before #IWD2019 and help us to raise money for charities supporting women. Thank you. Please Retweet. pic.twitter.com/xmqG1tJwBR — Joanna Forbes L'Estrange (@JoannaLEstrange) March 4, 2019

With International Women’s Day on Friday 8th we are pleased to be running a number of awareness initiatives this week and raising money for local charities. https://t.co/lyWreYyK8E #IWD2019 #IWD pic.twitter.com/BV04URWD98 — NM Group (@nmgroupinnovate) March 4, 2019

Happy International Women's Day! Women's Pioneer are celebrating with our residents, and staff are baking to fundraise for @SolaceWomensAid #IWD2019 — Women's Pioneer (@WomensPioneer) March 8, 2019