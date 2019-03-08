Alzheimer’s Research UK has appointed Burnett Works as its lead fundraising agency, to work across all of the charity’s supporter acquisition and engagement work, including direct marketing, supporter-led events, legacy and in-memory fundraising and more.

In addition to Alzheimer’s Research UK, Burnett Works has also recently been appointed as a fundraising agency by Clic Sargent, Kidney Research UK and Chest Heart Stroke Scotland. This will involve a range of work, from donor acquisition to legacy fundraising.

We're thrilled to have been appointed the lead fundraising agency for @ARUKnews! Read more here: https://t.co/VXp2Ziuo9F pic.twitter.com/7u9gzaKFV4 — Burnett Works (@burnettworks) March 4, 2019

Carolyne Coupelis, Director of Marketing, Data and Insight for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“We’re delighted to have appointed Burnett Works and to be starting the new year with our new agency in place. We’re impressed by their breadth of knowledge, and their ability to turn complicated subjects and strategic thinking into creative ideas that really appeal to our supporters. “What’s more, they have helped us start 2019 in a great position. At the end of 2018, Burnett Works re-designed the Christmas appeal we run each year in conjunction with our charity partner, parkrun. While the appeal is not quite over, results already show that generated income is up 200 per cent on the previous year.”

Jaz Nannaris, Managing Director for Burnett Works added: