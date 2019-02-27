TCV offers free membership as part of 60th anniversary celebrations

Community volunteering charity TCV is offering free membership in celebration of its 60th anniversary, to both new and existing members.

Its Community Network Membership usually costs £38 annually and is available free thanks to the funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Membership is open to any community group, club, school or local organisation that shares TCV‘s passion for improving green spaces to benefit the community and local wildlife.

Darren York, TCV CEO said:

“This important funding will enable us to support even more communities, working together to improve the places where people live and tackle the issues that matter most to them.”

Will Humpington, Climate Change and Environmental Programmes Advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery said:

“We are delighted that through the support of our players, TCV is able to celebrate this key milestone by connecting and supporting even more conservation groups across the country.”

Main image: 2018 TCV Growing Communities in Adur and Worthing