Benchmarking study puts WWF in first place for third sector provider of customer service

Posted by on 26 February 2019
Benchmarking study puts WWF in first place for third sector provider of customer service

The WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) was the best performing organisation for in the UK third sector throughout 2018, according to a survey.

The Top 50 Companies for Customer Service is an independent customer service benchmarking programme for contact centre operations, carried out in association with GfK Ipsos. It assesses organisations on their customer service performance across the major communication channels of telephone, email, social media and live web chat.  It uses mystery shopping and a scoring model of more than 60 key performance indicators, looking at more than 300 major UK brands operating across a wide range of sectors.

In addition to being top of the third sector, the WWF was also best across every industry in multi-channel customer service delivery and second overall in email and live chat channels. The organisation was also given special mention for being the most enthusiastic and pro-active member of the programme throughout 2018.

Director of Top 50, Rich Tribe said:

“The third sector is hugely competitive and delivering exceptional service and experience is vital to keeping donors, advocates and ambassadors actively engaged with the organisation. The WWF is to be applauded for its commitment and dedication to excellence through its work with the Top 50.”

 

Image by rawpixel on Pixabay

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

