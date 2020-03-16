Charity Benchmarks returns for 2020 with new focus on CEOs

Charity Benchmarks, which provides an in-depth analysis of the UK’s fundraising sector, is back for a third year with a new focus on CEOs.

Last year’s Charity Benchmarks study brought together data from 21 charities, representing £1.1bn of fundraised income, £196m of direct fundraising cost and the activity of 1,488 staff. It also included a detailed examination of how fundraising leaders across the sector saw the state of the market today, and their predictions for the future.

This year will see the data augmented with the findings of research into how CEOs see fundraising and its position in the bigger organisational picture.

The research will be undertaken by global consulting and search practice Astarita, Aldrich & Ward (AAW) who join founding partners Freestyle Marketing and Open Creates.

AAW will conduct in-depth interviews with CEOs about their perspective on fundraising within their organisations. As well as understanding the internal dynamic, the project will also offer a perspective on the bigger picture view of the sector, and how this impacts on individual charities.

Charities and charity CEOs can still get involved in the project, and those interested are asked to contact Mark Foster and Hayley Statter at marketing@opencreates.com.

James Briggs of Open said:

“As fundraisers, we can be a little myopic and forget that what we do is just part of a much larger whole. And we often get frustrated – whether rightly or wrongly – when we feel that colleagues and leaders ‘don’t get fundraising’. I’m hoping that this study provides real insight into these challenges and sparks debate at every level.”

Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy & External Affairs at the IoF said: