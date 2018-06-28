Charity Benchmarks initiative releases first report on fundraising

Benchmarking and insight service for UK charities, Charity Benchmarks has released its first report into fundraising in the country.

The IOF-supported initiative from Open and Freestyle Marketing, Charity Benchmarks analysed data from 20 large UK charities across a range of qualitative and quantitative measures, tracking over £2.3 billion of donations, more than £200m of expenditure and the activity of 20 million donors, volunteers and social followers.

The study showed legacies and statutory funding to be the two biggest sources of income for participants, at around £700m and £400m a year respectively, with retail and regular giving bringing in around £300m each. Innovation was high on almost every charity’s priority list, however participants felt that around 85% of revenue would continue to come from ‘business as usual’ fundraising activity with corporates and trusts targeted as particular areas for growth.

Less than half of participants thought they would raise more net income over the coming year. However, on a longer horizon of three years, almost all predicted growth.

The full findings of the survey were presented at an event this morning to participating charities. The event also saw the launch of a new initiative from online consumer behaviour insight tool Global Web Index and Charity Benchmarks, which will see the two work in partnership to develop a bespoke set of tools for the sector, to be made available in 2019.

According to Charity Benchmarks, more details of the report will be released over the coming weeks with a full presentation planned for the IOF Supporter Journey conference in September.