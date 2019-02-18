£2.75m more funding announced for pocket parks plus programme

The government has announced that an additional £2.75 million is to be made available for the pocket parks plus programme to support communities in transforming their neglected and derelict spaces.

The news was part of an announcement by Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP on 17 February of more than £13 million extra funding for green spaces across the country.

Of this, £9.7 million of funding will go to local leaders and communities to help them better maintain, protect and increase their recreational spaces.

£2.75 million will be made available for the pocket parks plus programme, and a further £1.2 million has been provided to the National Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Future Parks Accelerator initiative. The partnership supports local authorities to test new and innovative approaches to managing and funding parks.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: