GOSH Charity launches VR hospital tour to show impact of funding

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) has launched a VR tool to highlight the impact of GOSH Charity funding on the hospital.

The charity’s Digital Engagement team worked with virtual reality and creative production agency REWIND to create a VR tour that provides people with the opportunity to explore the hospital’s facilities and wards alongside vital services such as the chapel, play and sensory rooms which have all received funding from the charity.

The VR experience launched on 14 February – GOSH’s 167th birthday – and it is available on YouTube, allowing viewers to access the experience on a variety of digital devices, including desktops, tablets and mobile phones.

Starting at the hospital’s reception area and narrated by Mat Shaw, Chief Executive of GOSH, the guided tour weaves through a number of vital areas, each narrated by a different member of staff.

Viewers experience a patient learning from their play specialist about medical procedures using a cuddly toy, and see a sensory room and an MRI scanner capturing images that will help to diagnose conditions and plan surgery. The tour continues inside a research lab and through to the hospital chapel where they hear about GOSH’s multi faith spiritual care team and how they support patients and families. Next they visit a surgical theatre just as an operation is taking place before finishing with a visit to Eagle and Bear ward to meet patients and hear about those who are treated for both renal and cardiac conditions.

Mark Mackenzie-Ray, Digital Content Manager at GOSH Charity said: