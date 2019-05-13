Motor Neurone Disease Association launches VR tour in legacy drive

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is using a virtual reality tour of a laboratory to demonstrate the impact that gifts in Wills have on funding research into motor neurone disease.

The charity created the 360-degree film to give people a fully immersive experience as it follows a donated skin sample from arrival at the lab to drug screening for potential new treatments.

The charity collaborated with creative agency Flix Films to produce the eight-minute video which was unveiled at an MND Association legacy event. Filming took place at the Sheffield Institute of Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), one of the world’s leading centres for research into MND and home to seven MND Association funded research projects.

Previously the Association has hosted events at the Institute giving donors a behind the scenes glimpse into MND research. The film, introduced by Professor Dame Pam Shaw, director of SITraN, and narrated by researchers, scientists and MND Association staff, will replicate the experience for others further afield.

When watched through a virtual reality headset the film gives viewers a full guided tour of the lab, including ‘through the microsope’ images and close ups of the researchers at work.

Legacy marketing manager at the charity, Emma Fellows said: