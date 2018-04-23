New £1m Retain the Game grants scheme opens for applications

A new £1m funding scheme to support adult male teams within grassroots football clubs has launched.

The Retain the Game fund has been created to boost football’s traditional format following a decrease in the number of adult male FA-affiliated grassroots league teams.

Funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation, Retain the Game is offering existing grassroots football clubs grants of £750 to continue offering playing opportunities in organised football. These grants will support clubs’ adult male teams in three age categories:

Under-17 to Under-21

Open Age

Veterans

The grants are designed to cover core costs incurred by grassroots clubs, including matchday and training facility hire, First Aid training and new Nike kit and equipment through a bespoke voucher.

Grassroots clubs that meet the following criteria will be eligible to apply:

Adult clubs with two or more adult male teams that hold the FA’s Adult Charter Standard award, Charter Standard Development or Chart Standard Community Club award

Adult clubs with two or more adult male teams who commit to become Adult Chart Standard within the 2018/19 season

The application window for Retain the Game is now open and closes on Wednesday 30 May with information available from local County FAs and online.

Aidy Boothroyd, England Under-21s Manager, said:

“I am delighted that Retain the Game has been launched. Adult male grassroots football is a fundamental part of the game and financial support provided through this scheme will have a fantastic impact in ensuring high levels of continued participation across the country. I would encourage all eligible teams to apply by visiting the Football Foundation website.”

The new fund follows the recent Grow the Game funding window for 2018, which made £1.5 million available for grassroots clubs looking to create new women and girls or disability football teams and is predicted to this year create around 1,000 new female and disability teams in the grassroots game.

As well as Retain the Game, the Football Foundation delivers the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund on behalf of the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England. Since 2000, the Foundation has supported over 17,000 grassroots projects worth more than £1.4bn.