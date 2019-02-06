Tickets now available for IWITOT

Tickets for Open and SOFII’s annual fundraising ideas-sharing event I Wish I’d Thought Of That (IWITOT) are now available.

IWITOT gives 18 fundraisers seven minutes each to present the fundraising idea they wish they had thought of. It must be someone else’s idea, not theirs or from their own organisation. The theme this year is Love Fundraising and will take place on Thursday 21 February at Amnesty International in Shoreditch.

Speakers this year include: Bernard Ross, director of =mc; Nicola Tallett, director of engagement at Oxfam; Katie Simmons, assistant director, engagement and partnerships of Diabetes UK; Wayne Murray, strategy director of Audience; and Sonia Triki, head of individual giving and legacy at Leonard Cheshire.

Three speaker slots have been reserved for young, up-and-coming fundraisers. Sarah Crowhurst, senior digital strategist at Open, will be mentored by Leesa Harwood, director of By the Waves. Ikhlaq Hussain, head of major gifts at Orphans in Need, will be mentored by Ken Burnett, founder and managing trustee of SOFII. Camille St-Omer Donaldson, training and quality control assistant manager of the British Red Cross, will be mentored by Louise Lai, client services director of Open.

At the end of the event the audience get to vote by text for their favourite idea. The winner is then announced at a drinks reception sponsored by Open, which is held for all attendees after the event.

Tickets can be purchased online with all proceeds going to SOFII.

Ken Burnett said: