Fever-Tree commits to £1m three-year partnership with Malaria No More

Fever-Tree has announced a three-year, £1 million partnership with Malaria No More with the shared ambition of ending malaria.
Fever-Tree first began a relationship with Malaria No More in 2013, and is now committing £1 million over the next three years through a number of different initiatives aimed at raising awareness and support for the charity as it leads a global campaign to combat this disease.
The funding will enable Malaria No More to drive forward international efforts to achieve the commitment made by 53 Commonwealth Leaders in April 2018 to halve malaria across the Commonwealth by 2023, which should save 650,000 lives and avert nearly 350 million malaria cases.
Tim Warrillow, CEO, Fever-Tree, said:
“We are hugely proud to be able to extend our support to Malaria No More, for a cause so closely aligned to our roots. Many of the communities where we source our ingredients experience the devastating effects of malaria and I have seen first-hand the amazing work that James and his whole team do. I am hopeful one day we will be able to raise a glass to the global eradication of this disease.”
James Whiting, CEO, Malaria No More UK, said:
“Fever-Tree’s support and belief in Malaria No More UK to date has been nothing short of life changing. Their commitment to date has helped us to persuade 53 global leaders to commit to halving malaria and inspired pledges of over $4 billion.
“This new partnership gives us the wherewithal and the inspiration to do everything in our power to help deliver on our ambition to be the generation that ends the deadliest disease in history.”
