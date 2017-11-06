Applications open this month for 2018 Tech for Good funding

Applications for the 2018 Tech for Good programme open on 13 November, with funding available to help 12 not-for-profit organisations.

Comic Relief and Paul Hamlyn Foundation will deliver the Tech for Good programme, which will help the not-for-profit organisations to develop their digital products or services.

The successful applicants will each receive funding of £15,000 – £47,000 for nine months alongside access to dedicated technical expertise and an intensive support programme between July 2018 and March 2019. This will include a residential camp at the start to connect the funded projects with tech for good experts, and ongoing mentoring and report back days. A public ‘wrap-up’ event at the end of the funding will allow the projects to show what they have created with the grant and support. Comic Relief and Paul Hamlyn Foundation will then work with the projects to try to ensure sustainability and scalability.

Applications are open from the 13 November until 20 December. Applicants will be asked to submit a video of no more than four minutes, explaining why their project should be funded. A longlist of these video applications will be published online with the final 24 then invited to a learning event in February before being assessed.

Applicants can focus on any of the four strategy themes:

Investing in Children and Young People

Empowering Women and Girls

Building Stronger Communities

Improving Health and Wellbeing

They must be based in, and deliver their services in, the UK and can be at any stage of development, with solid user-centred research, a clear problem to address, and a compelling digital solution to achieving this. The 2018 Tech for Good is looking to fund new products and services that can be shared with the wider not-for-profit sector.

The 2018 Tech for Good programme follows on from the previous two, which have funded 16 Tech for Good initiatives in total. Videos of the 10 projects from 2017 Tech for Good programme can also be found on Comic Relief’s YouTube channel.

Video: One of the 10 projects from 2017: Alexandra Rose Charity & Digitising Food Vouchers

