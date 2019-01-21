BT MyDonate to close in June

BT has today (21 January) announced that its fundraising platform MyDonate is to close on 30 June this year.

BT MyDonate launched in April 2011 and was the first commission-free service of its kind. However, in a statement on the BT site announcing the news, the company says it is closing because there are many other platforms available that people can use to fundraise for a charity or cause, and that it will instead be ‘refocusing its community investments on helping our customers and communities get the most out of the digital world.’

Donations can be made on MyDonate until midnight on 30 June 2019, after which point they will no longer be accepted, with funds raised sent to the chosen charity within 30 days, including Gift Aid. It is no longer accepting any new charities on the platform, and any that have recently registered with it will have their documents returned.

The news follows JustGiving UK’s announcement late last year of the March closure of its free text giving service, JustTextGiving.

Virgin Money Giving was quick to respond to the news by dropping its £150 joining fee for new charities until 30 April. It has a 2% platform fee, which donors now have the option of paying on behalf of the charity. According to the company, since launching ‘Donor Covers Fee’ in November 2018, eight in ten donors are choosing to pay the fee on behalf of the charity.

Jo Barnett, Executive Director at Virgin Money Giving said:

“We are delighted to give charities the opportunity to register with Virgin Money Giving free of charge. Anyone impacted by today’s announcement from BT MyDonate will need to consider their fundraising options and the fees and charges they are likely to pay in the future. We believe our model offers a viable, long-term, transparent solution for charities.”

Does your charity rely on BTMyDonate? There is an alternative. No monthly fee, full access to our powerful fundraising tools, and now register by 30 April and pay no setup fee. Terms apply https://t.co/MQI3TL2TWl pic.twitter.com/PoaELoXLVJ — Charity Insider (@VMGforCharities) January 21, 2019

Keith Williams, General Manager of JustGiving UK & Ireland also commented on the news, offering JustGiving’s support to charities affected, and saying: