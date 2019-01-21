Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

BT MyDonate: reactions & rival platform offers

Posted by on 21 January 2019 in News
0 Comments
Virgin Money Giving
BT MyDonate: reactions & rival platform offers

Monday’s news of ’s closure was met by disappointment from throughout the sector, as well as offers of support from rival online fundraising platforms. Here’s a round up of some of the reactions.

Charities, sector bodies and individuals all expressed their sadness that commission-free fundraising platform BT MyDonate is to close at the end of June. Extra admin, extra fees, and a reduction in the free / low-cost solutions available have all been cited as issues for those looking for a replacement as well as for smaller charities in general.

 

However, not everyone was sorry to hear the news:

 

 

Other fundraising platforms have been quick to offer their support and services to BT MyDonate customers however:

Virgin Money Giving was the first with its offer of a fee waiver until 30 April. JustGiving is offering a free three-month trial to BT MyDonate customers, while Localgiving is offering a free annual membership to current BT MyDonate customers. Localgiving’s offer is open to all BT MyDonate customers who fit their eligibility criteria until 31 July 2019. BT MyDonate customers can sign up to Localgiving using the Promotion Code ‘BT2019’.

Chris Dormer, Managing Director of Localgiving said:

“We haven’t been planning for this news – just like the thousands of charities affected. However, as an independent, non-profit organisation with a mission to support local charities and community groups we knew that we had to do something – we believe our range of services can
make a significant difference to charities.”

Beacon is also offering itself as an alternative, promising to import data from BT MyDonate in minutes and help charities switch to taking donations through its online forms.

 

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />