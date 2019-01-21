BT MyDonate: reactions & rival platform offers

Monday’s news of BT MyDonate’s closure was met by disappointment from throughout the sector, as well as offers of support from rival online fundraising platforms. Here’s a round up of some of the reactions.

Charities, sector bodies and individuals all expressed their sadness that commission-free fundraising platform BT MyDonate is to close at the end of June. Extra admin, extra fees, and a reduction in the free / low-cost solutions available have all been cited as issues for those looking for a replacement as well as for smaller charities in general.

We are sad to hear that #BTMyDonate is closing. Online giving platforms provide a vital service to all the hardworking charities. We’d like to let all the amazing charities know that @MuslimGivingUK is here to help you. — MuslimGiving (@MuslimGivingUK) January 21, 2019

Really disappointing news – BTMyDonate is closing down. With the loss of JustTextGiving as well, there's a reduction in the availability of 'free'/lowcost fundraising solutions for very small groups. https://t.co/sH2CPHPSWS — Mike Wild (@MikeWildMacc) January 21, 2019

For the smaller microcharities, #BTMyDonate meant more than commission-free fundraising. It welcomed those too small for Charity Commission registration or not yet Gift Aid registered – a service rivals don't offer #smallbutvital https://t.co/1PEjbGDcA0 @sccoalition @andy_hillier — Nicola Miller (@commsaddict) January 21, 2019

The closure of @BTGroup #BTMyDonate is a disaster for small organisations. Other platforms cost more or had higher fees and in our *unscientific* research MyDonate always came out as the best site. This will mean so much work for #smallcharities@NCVO @NAVCA @sccoalition @ACEVO — Cambridge CVS (@CambridgeCVS) January 21, 2019

As if being a small charity wasn’t hard enough, @bt_uk #BTMyDonate is closing down. Not only will we need to now pay fees to a new platform provider, we’ll need to spend valuable time on extra admin. #disappointed — QPCS PTFA (@QPCS_PTFA) January 21, 2019

"One fewer zero-Gift-Aid-fee platform is bad news for the smallest of small charities" – Our Interim CEO @angelacstyle reflects on the news today that BT MyDonate will be closing. Read the full article over on @ThirdSector 👉https://t.co/hNwOeXY8Wb pic.twitter.com/v6WzKlfK0y — Small Charities Coalition (@sccoalition) January 21, 2019

However, not everyone was sorry to hear the news:

How about this good news to cheer event managers up on #BlueMonday No more BTMyDonate to give supporters a rubbish service that they think is the best because it's cheapest. Today is a good day!@JamesWEvents https://t.co/ucAWChYBo8 — Russell Benson (@russellbenson) January 21, 2019

Other fundraising platforms have been quick to offer their support and services to BT MyDonate customers however:

Virgin Money Giving was the first with its offer of a fee waiver until 30 April. JustGiving is offering a free three-month trial to BT MyDonate customers, while Localgiving is offering a free annual membership to current BT MyDonate customers. Localgiving’s offer is open to all BT MyDonate customers who fit their eligibility criteria until 31 July 2019. BT MyDonate customers can sign up to Localgiving using the Promotion Code ‘BT2019’.

Chris Dormer, Managing Director of Localgiving said:

“We haven’t been planning for this news – just like the thousands of charities affected. However, as an independent, non-profit organisation with a mission to support local charities and community groups we knew that we had to do something – we believe our range of services can

make a significant difference to charities.”

Beacon is also offering itself as an alternative, promising to import data from BT MyDonate in minutes and help charities switch to taking donations through its online forms.