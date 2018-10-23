Donorfy & Rapidata collaborate to give real-time view of donor giving activity

Non-profit CRM provider Donorfy and regular giving specialist Rapidata have announced a systems integration that will provide a real-time view of donor giving activity for charities using Donorfy’s cloud-based CRM system with Rapidata’s Direct Debit Managed Service.

The integration automates the exchange of data between the two, providing an up-to-date picture of activity at individual and campaign level to help mutual clients of Rapidata and Donorfy improve fundraising efficiencies and supporter services.

It works by exchanging information in real time between Rapidata and Donorfy using their respective APIs. This enables charities to immediately see donor payment data within their CRM. As well as providing insight into individual donor activity, it also helps charities understand the bigger picture by providing full sight of campaign response curves as they happen, including with multiple campaigns running simultaneously, with each campaign and donation categorised and tracked.

This helps clients gain a 360-view of donors and their activity, while donor payment data is also pushed to Donorfy automatically as it happens, negating the need to import data manually to keep CRM records up to date.

Scott Gray, CEO of Rapidata, said: