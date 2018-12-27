6 great products raising funds for charity

Here is a selection of products raising or soon to be raising funds for a range of charities around the UK, from shoes to food, and male grooming products.

Hotter & Marie Curie

As part of its partnership with Marie Curie, Hotter has created a limited edition Tara slip on shoe with the signature Marie Curie daffodil print, inspired by Marie Curie’s emblem. For every pair of Tara shoes sold, £20 will go to Marie Curie helping to fund an hour of Marie Curie nursing care for someone living with a terminal illness. The shoe will be available to buy for £55 from all Hotter stores nationwide and from Hotter.com from early February.

F is for FAMILY ACCOMMODATION. Shop the #FloralAlphabet range from @alexmonroe now – £30 from each sale comes to GOSH Charity! You could be helping support family accommodation, allowing parents to stay close by while their child is in hospital: https://t.co/WQOd0dm7a0 #AMxGOSH pic.twitter.com/e0BUv9ab5y — GOSH Charity (@GOSHCharity) December 3, 2018

Alex Monroe necklaces & GOSH

Alex Monroe is donating £30 from the sale of each of its Floral Alphabet range necklaces up until Christmas to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital Charity.

We’re so grateful to have the support of @Unilever once again this year. Selected favourite products bearing The Trussell Trust logo at @Tesco will give us a donation to help us keep fighting hunger & poverty in the UK. https://t.co/DLNqbfqfOO pic.twitter.com/xv3wx02Qvs — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) November 8, 2018

Unilever products, Tesco & The Trussell Trust

Five pence from special packs of Unilever products PG Tips, Knorr stock cubes, Hellman’s Mayonnaise, Colman’s Mustard, and Marmite sold in Tesco is going to The Trussell Trust. The packs all have the charity’s logo on them, and a guaranteed total donation of £200,000 will go to the charity.

80s t-shirts for GOSH Charity

GOSH Charity joined forces with a group of leading illustrators and designers last month to create a limited collection of bespoke 80s inspired t-shirts and prints to celebrate 30 years of fundraising, with all profits going to the hospital. The t-shirt designs and prints feature illustrations by artists including Studio Anark, Anthony Burrill, Hattie Stewart and Risotto Studio and were on sale from 12 November – 3 December on the Everpress website as part of the charity’s Then.Now.Always campaign. The limited-edition prints were also available to buy via the GOSH Charity shop.

50byRB male grooming products for GOSH

A range of male grooming products have been launched by kidney transplant patient and Richmond barber George Angeli with half the profits going to charity. Angeli, who underwent a second kidney transplant in July this year – 24 years after his first, unveiled 50byRB on Friday December 14 at Richmond Barbers, in south west London. Angeli is also setting up the business as a Community Interest Company, which will see the addition of an online store to enable wider sales. The range features four hair products: a wax stick, two different strength matte pastes, a pomade and a beard oil. Prices for the products range from £11 to £14.50 and will be complemented by clothing accessories including a baseball cap and t-shirt.

Marvin the Marvellous Crocodile & Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Be My Bear has partnered with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity to bring Marvin, the Marvellous Crocodile to life. Be My Bear’s special limited edition ‘Marvin, the Marvellous Crocodile’ character is available for £20.00 and can be purchased direct from www.bemybear.com or a selection of retail outlets. 10% of all proceeds from the toy will be donated to the charity, which funds Roald Dahl specialist children’s nurses in communities across the UK.