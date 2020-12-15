Amazon Literary Partnership offers grants to literary charities

Amazon Literary Partnership is seeking applications for its second year of providing grants to UK literary organisations.

The Partnership has operated in the USA for more than 10 years, providing more than $13 million in funding to hundreds of organisations. It expanded to the UK earlier this year. This new round of funding is for activities in 2021, with grant recipients being notified by 14 May 2021.

It provides grants to literary organisations “to help empower writers, helping them tell their stories and find readers, no matter what age or stage in life they find themselves”. In particular it aims to support “innovative groups that amplify diverse voices and strive not only for a lasting impact on writers’ lives, the literary and publishing communities but also our broader community.”

First UK recipients

In 2020, the ALP supported eight UK writing groups from local and national organisations that run after-school clubs, writers’ retreats and creativity workshops. In addition it made grants to organisations that campaign on freedom of speech and to protect authors’ rights. You can read about the recipients on Amazon’s Day One blog.

Applicants must be “a registered nonprofit organisation in the UK”, whose core mission is to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers.

Applications from charities for 2021 grants from the ALP are open until 29th January 2021.

Watch: Supporting writing in the UK