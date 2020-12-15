Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Amazon Literary Partnership offers grants to literary charities

Posted by on 15 December 2020 in News
0 Comments
Amazon Literary Partnership offers grants to literary charities

Amazon Literary Partnership is seeking applications for its second year of providing grants to UK literary organisations.

The Partnership has operated in the USA for more than 10 years, providing more than $13 million in funding to hundreds of organisations. It expanded to the UK earlier this year. This new round of funding is for activities in 2021, with grant recipients being notified by 14 May 2021.

It provides grants to literary organisations “to help empower writers, helping them tell their stories and find readers, no matter what age or stage in life they find themselves”. In particular it aims  to support “innovative groups that amplify diverse voices and strive not only for a lasting impact on writers’ lives, the literary and publishing communities but also our broader community.”

 

Amazon Literary Partnership

 

First UK recipients

In 2020, the ALP supported eight UK writing groups from local and national organisations that run after-school clubs, writers’ retreats and creativity workshops. In addition it made grants to organisations that campaign on freedom of speech and to protect authors’ rights. You can read about the recipients on Amazon’s Day One blog.

Applicants must be “a registered nonprofit organisation in the UK”, whose core mission is to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers.

Applications from charities for 2021 grants from the ALP are open until 29th January 2021. 

 

Watch: Supporting writing in the UK

 

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.org.uk. Research massive growth in giving.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />