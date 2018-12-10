Who’s supporting which charities? Christmas celebrity round up

Here is a round up of some of the celebrity support charities across the UK are benefitting from this Christmas. From the opening of Christmas fayres, to recording Christmas singles, and backing fundraising appeals, here are nine celebrities helping charities this festive season.

.@TKMaxx_UK’s Christmas Sock Day is back! On 6 December, share a photo of your #socksie and TK Maxx will donate £1 to us for every picture shared. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kkpqCfoRO0 — CRUK Kids &Teens (@CRUK_Kids) December 5, 2018

Tess Daly & CRUK Kids & Teens

Tess Daly supported TK Maxx’s Christmas Sock Day on 6 December, to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens. Tess Daly fronted the campaign, which sees TK Maxx donate £1 to Cancer Research UK if people upload a selfie on social media using the hashtag #socksie, wearing their favourite festive socks.

This year there are SEVENTEEN Christmas dinners for (care leavers) held on Christmas Day. The crowdfunder is launching at 5pm today. https://t.co/w3uvQF6l89 — lemn sissay MBE (@lemnsissay) November 9, 2018

Lemn Sissay & the Lemn Sissay Foundation

Poet Lemn Sissay is holding Christmas Dinners for care leavers. The Lemn Sissay Foundation offers support to individuals and agencies working to address the disadvantages faced by those in care and young adult care leavers, with the main focus the annual Christmas Dinners. These were founded by Sissay in 2013 and are organised by teams of volunteers who provide a special day and dinner on Christmas Day for young care leavers, aged between 16 and 25.

Wonderful night @CancerSuppScot Christmas Fayre. So much love in the Calman Centre. It was an honour to be there and support such a wonderful, joyous, caring, important place. https://t.co/Aw9chWdL4k — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 6, 2018

Susan Calman & Cancer Support Scotland

Susan Calman, whose father started Cancer Support Scotland, opened the charity’s Christmas fayre on 6 December by switching on the Christmas lights.

TV host and Strictly star @OreOduba recently visited @GreatOrmondSt to spread some Christmas cheer and meet patients ahead of the #LondonSantaDash, our festive fundraising fun run! Join the Dash today: https://t.co/8WRQMGZrDl | Sunday 9 Dec, Clapham Common 🎅🤶 pic.twitter.com/YKu37qFlkv — GOSH Charity (@GOSHCharity) November 28, 2018

Ore Oduba & GOSH

Ore Oduba visited patients at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and to promote the London Santa Dash, which took place on 9 December.

Rob Brydon & The West London Mission

Rob Brydon was among the celebrities at Marylebone Music Festival’s Christmas Without Tears show on 3 December, which raised over £10,000 for The West London Mission, which helps homeless people into long-term accommodation and work alongside rehab projects and other healthcare issues.

Daniel Radcliffe & Demelza

Daniel Radcliffe is backing Demelza’s Christmas appeal, narrating its two-minute Christmas fundraising film. In the film, Daniel poses the question of what it means to live a #FullLife, and what it means for a child with a terminal condition. Radcliffe is a Vice-President of the charity, and has donated his time for free. The film has been made pro bono by Tunbridge Wells-based advertising agency Southpaw. The music has also been provided free of charge, written by Robert Primrose from Swimming Girls.

Scots actor Kevin Guthrie backs Glasgow charity's Homelessness Christmas Appeal https://t.co/LnWbdrHui9 — Simon Community Scot (@SimonCommScot) November 30, 2018

Kevin Guthrie & Simon Community Project

Kevin Guthrie, star of the Crimes of Grindelwald, is backing Glasgow charity Simon Community Scotland and its Edinburgh sister organisation Streetwork Scotland in their appeal to help the homeless this Christmas.

BREAST Cancer Haven’s Christmas concert will see actor #MartinClunes attend as the charity’s special guest. The event, returning to St Peter’s Church in Titchfield, UK on Dec. 10, will see the acclaimed star, known recently for playing Doc Martin, leading the readings. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9PfDmAx4zn — Doc Martin Online (@DocMartinOnline) November 30, 2018

Martin Clunes & Breast Cancer Haven

Martin Clunes led the readings at Breast Cancer Haven’s Christmas Concert in Titchfield on 10 December.

Lionel Blair & GOSH

Lionel Blair has joined a number of celebrities including Anne Hegerty and Gail Porter to record Rock with Rudolph, a single to raise funds for GOSH this Christmas.