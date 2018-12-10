Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Who’s supporting which charities? Christmas celebrity round up

Posted by on 10 December 2018 in News
0 Comments
Christmas socks
Who’s supporting which charities? Christmas celebrity round up

Here is a round up of some of the support charities across the UK are benefitting from this . From the opening of fayres, to recording singles, and backing fundraising appeals, here are nine celebrities helping charities this festive season.

Tess Daly & CRUK Kids & Teens

Tess Daly supported TK Maxx’s Christmas Sock Day on 6 December, to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens. Tess Daly fronted the campaign, which sees TK Maxx donate £1 to Cancer Research UK if people upload a selfie on social media using the hashtag #socksie, wearing their favourite festive socks.

 

Lemn Sissay & the Lemn Sissay Foundation

Poet Lemn Sissay is holding Christmas Dinners for care leavers. The Lemn Sissay Foundation offers support to individuals and agencies working to address the disadvantages faced by those in care and young adult care leavers, with the main focus the annual Christmas Dinners. These were founded by Sissay in 2013 and are organised by teams of volunteers who provide a special day and dinner on Christmas Day for young care leavers, aged between 16 and 25.

 

Susan Calman & Cancer Support Scotland

Susan Calman, whose father started Cancer Support Scotland, opened the charity’s Christmas fayre on 6 December by switching on the Christmas lights.

 

Ore Oduba & GOSH

Ore Oduba visited patients at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and to promote the London Santa Dash, which took place on 9 December.

 

Rob Brydon & The West London Mission

Rob Brydon was among the celebrities at Marylebone Music Festival’s Christmas Without Tears show on 3 December, which raised over £10,000 for The West London Mission, which helps homeless people into long-term accommodation and work alongside rehab projects and other healthcare issues.

 

Daniel Radcliffe & Demelza

Daniel Radcliffe is backing Demelza’s Christmas appeal, narrating its two-minute Christmas fundraising film. In the film, Daniel poses the question of what it means to live a #FullLife, and what it means for a child with a terminal condition. Radcliffe is a Vice-President of the charity, and has donated his time for free. The film has been made pro bono by Tunbridge Wells-based advertising agency Southpaw. The music has also been provided free of charge, written by Robert Primrose from Swimming Girls.

 

Kevin Guthrie & Simon Community Project

Kevin Guthrie, star of the Crimes of Grindelwald, is backing Glasgow charity Simon Community Scotland and its Edinburgh sister organisation Streetwork Scotland in their appeal to help the homeless this Christmas.

 

Martin Clunes & Breast Cancer Haven

Martin Clunes led the readings at Breast Cancer Haven’s Christmas Concert in Titchfield on 10 December.

 

Lionel Blair & GOSH

Lionel Blair has joined a number of celebrities including Anne Hegerty and Gail Porter to record Rock with Rudolph, a single to raise funds for GOSH this Christmas.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />